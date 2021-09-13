Macquarie Upgrades St Barbara (OTCMKTS:STBMY) to Neutral

Macquarie upgraded shares of St Barbara (OTCMKTS:STBMY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered St Barbara from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of St Barbara stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. St Barbara has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $12.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.04.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.2248 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th.

About St Barbara

St Barbara Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, and sale of gold. It operates three operational business units, including Leonora Operations, Simberi Operations, and Atlantic Operations. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Gwalia underground mine located in Leonora, Western Australia; the Simberi gold mine located in New Ireland province, Papua New Guinea; and Atlantic Gold operations in Nova Scotia, Canada.

