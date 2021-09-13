Magnus Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,314 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 0.8% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,923 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 39,597 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Griffin Securities raised their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.12.

MSFT stock opened at $295.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $196.25 and a 52-week high of $305.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $290.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

