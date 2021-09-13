Mango Markets Price Reaches $0.38 (MNGO)

Mango Markets (CURRENCY:MNGO) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 13th. Mango Markets has a total market capitalization of $381.79 million and $8.77 million worth of Mango Markets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mango Markets has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. One Mango Markets coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000854 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00075851 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.58 or 0.00122051 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.72 or 0.00176037 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,823.03 or 1.02467542 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,204.31 or 0.07165354 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $399.22 or 0.00892723 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Mango Markets Profile

Mango Markets’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mango Markets’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mango Markets Coin Trading

