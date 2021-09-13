ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $4,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 47.7% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,963 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 571.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 133,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,828,000 after acquiring an additional 113,198 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 6.8% in the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 14,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,341,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 2,084.2% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 77,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,629,000 after purchasing an additional 73,614 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAN opened at $118.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.59. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.04 and a 12-month high of $125.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.60. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.11) EPS. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAN. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.56.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

