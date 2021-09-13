MAP Protocol (MAP) Market Cap Reaches $26.58 Million

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $26.58 million and approximately $672,355.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MAP Protocol has traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00081262 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.28 or 0.00126877 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.08 or 0.00181819 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,995.13 or 0.99665827 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,249.91 or 0.07198679 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.74 or 0.00909799 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002968 BTC.

MAP Protocol Coin Profile

MAP Protocol launched on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,117,715,219 coins. MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAP Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAP Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

