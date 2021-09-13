Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) to post $8.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.00 million and the lowest is $2.10 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $14.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.10 million to $38.71 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $30.80 million, with estimates ranging from $12.53 million to $49.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRNS. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.91.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Point Capital LP grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 3,631,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,152,000 after purchasing an additional 13,360 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,015,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,090,000 after purchasing an additional 288,390 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,929,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,623,000 after purchasing an additional 36,529 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,826,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,273,000 after purchasing an additional 396,273 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,725,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,961,000 after purchasing an additional 22,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,553. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $20.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.21.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

