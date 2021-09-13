Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) versus Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Financial Contrast

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) and Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Marker Therapeutics and Abeona Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marker Therapeutics N/A -73.45% -54.09% Abeona Therapeutics N/A -54.80% -37.26%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Marker Therapeutics and Abeona Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marker Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Abeona Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Marker Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $6.67, indicating a potential upside of 252.73%. Abeona Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 229.46%. Given Marker Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Marker Therapeutics is more favorable than Abeona Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.7% of Marker Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.5% of Abeona Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 30.9% of Marker Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of Abeona Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Marker Therapeutics and Abeona Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marker Therapeutics $470,000.00 334.08 -$28.71 million ($0.61) -3.10 Abeona Therapeutics $10.00 million 13.06 -$84.23 million ($0.55) -2.35

Marker Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Abeona Therapeutics. Marker Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Abeona Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Marker Therapeutics has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Abeona Therapeutics has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Abeona Therapeutics beats Marker Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marker Therapeutics

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The company was founded on October 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B. It is also developing ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-301 for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases. Further, it is involved in marketing MuGard, a mucoadhesive oral wound rinse for the management of mucositis, stomatitis, aphthous ulcers, and traumatic ulcers. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with EB Research Partnership and Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation that focus on gene therapy treatments for EB; and Brammer Bio for commercial translation of ABO-102. The company was formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Abeona Therapeutics Inc. in June 2015. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

