Marlin Technology (NASDAQ:FINM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 9,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 66,467 shares.The stock last traded at $9.67 and had previously closed at $9.70.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Marlin Technology in the first quarter worth about $22,583,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Marlin Technology by 91.4% during the second quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,148,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,117,000 after purchasing an additional 548,406 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marlin Technology by 73.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 926,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after purchasing an additional 393,662 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marlin Technology by 19.1% during the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 823,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,969,000 after purchasing an additional 131,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Marlin Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,208,000. 55.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

