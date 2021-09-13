Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,907 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Masonite International worth $4,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOOR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth about $542,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 30,954 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Masonite International alerts:

In other Masonite International news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total value of $917,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,101.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $122.80 per share, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,054. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DOOR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Masonite International in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.83.

Masonite International stock opened at $112.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.94 and a 200-day moving average of $117.51. Masonite International Co. has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $132.22.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $662.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.28 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Masonite International Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masonite International Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.