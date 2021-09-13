MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,076 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MasTec by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,514,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $704,066,000 after purchasing an additional 607,802 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of MasTec by 268.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 704,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,756,000 after purchasing an additional 513,239 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of MasTec by 409.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 519,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,653,000 after purchasing an additional 417,228 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MasTec by 1,427.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 441,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,406,000 after purchasing an additional 412,967 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,782,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.08.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $88.82 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.29. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.18 and a 1 year high of $122.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.24%. On average, research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

