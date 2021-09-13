Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.95 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) will announce sales of $4.95 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Mastercard’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.80 billion and the highest is $5.00 billion. Mastercard reported sales of $3.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full-year sales of $18.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.25 billion to $19.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $22.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.50 billion to $23.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mastercard.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MA. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.48.

NYSE MA traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $347.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,233,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,778,556. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $367.45 and its 200 day moving average is $369.07. The firm has a market cap of $343.22 billion, a PE ratio of 48.15, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,216,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,582,676.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 196.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

