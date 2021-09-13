Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $801.22 Million

Equities analysts expect Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) to announce $801.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $805.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $795.70 million. Match Group posted sales of $639.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Match Group will report full-year sales of $3.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $4.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $707.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.07 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 22.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTCH shares. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.22.

MTCH opened at $164.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.44, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.27. Match Group has a twelve month low of $100.61 and a twelve month high of $174.68.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $832,290.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,182,791,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Match Group by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,746,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,815 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Match Group by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,547,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,861,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,932 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Match Group by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,034,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,790 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Match Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,929,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,150,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

