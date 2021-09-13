Matrix AI Network Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $749,425.00 (MAN)

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Matrix AI Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0535 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Matrix AI Network has a total market cap of $11.47 million and $749,425.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Matrix AI Network has traded down 16.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $178.46 or 0.00401175 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006904 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000578 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000464 BTC.

About Matrix AI Network

Matrix AI Network (MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Matrix AI Network is www.matrix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

