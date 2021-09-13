McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by South State Corp

South State Corp lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,556 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the quarter. South State Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 175.4% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $47,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCD. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities raised their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on McDonald’s from $253.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners raised their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $241.23. 25,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,725,929. The company has a market cap of $180.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $247.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.