Mchain (MAR) Price Hits $0.0012 on Exchanges

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded up 63.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 13th. Mchain has a market capitalization of $87,169.75 and $16.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mchain has traded up 126.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Mchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mchain alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005547 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00008988 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 359.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000024 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000200 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Mchain

Mchain (CRYPTO:MAR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 70,518,225 coins. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mchain’s official website is mchain.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarijuanaCoin is a new PoW/PoS cryptocurrency for the cannabis industry. It's based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Mchain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.