McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Bought by Hudson Portfolio Management LLC

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. McKesson accounts for about 2.0% of Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total transaction of $2,927,489.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,489.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.43, for a total transaction of $87,043.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,384.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,336 shares of company stock worth $3,313,566. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.13.

NYSE:MCK traded up $3.48 on Monday, reaching $206.21. The stock had a trading volume of 9,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,697. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $199.00 and a 200 day moving average of $193.60. The stock has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $141.32 and a 12-month high of $210.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 10.92%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

