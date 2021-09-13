Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Medtronic in a research report issued on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Medtronic’s FY2023 earnings at $6.44 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and set a $153.00 price objective (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist raised their price objective on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.18.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $131.14 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.61. The company has a market cap of $176.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $98.94 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 32.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 495,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $58,503,000 after purchasing an additional 120,028 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 34,252 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 238,032 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,144,000 after acquiring an additional 15,789 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 11,060 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,995 shares of company stock valued at $14,215,774 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

