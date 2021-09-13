Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,070 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 6,294.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 2.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 17.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 33.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 1.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 165.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $141,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,100,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard T. Winters sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.01, for a total transaction of $78,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,711 shares of company stock worth $266,875. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $151.41 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.79. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $69.95 and a 12 month high of $172.25.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 24.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

