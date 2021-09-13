Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,772 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 93.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avient were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Avient by 97.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Avient by 3,125.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Avient by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 557,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,367,000 after buying an additional 28,783 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avient by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVNT opened at $47.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Avient Co. has a one year low of $24.26 and a one year high of $54.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.26.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Avient had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 49.13%.

Avient Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

