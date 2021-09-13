Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 487 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 8.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.1% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 64.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 50.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,772,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ED. Mizuho lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $75.44.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $74.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.08. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

