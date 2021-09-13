Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 194.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OXY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “average” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.14.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Chazen acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $24.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.95. The company has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.46. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.76) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.02%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

