Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 419.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Yum China by 3.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yum China by 3.5% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yum China by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum China by 2.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Yum China by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.18.

Yum China stock opened at $61.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.80. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.81 and a 12-month high of $69.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.78.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.