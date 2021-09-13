Meeder Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,128 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after buying an additional 16,430 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,637,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,904,000 after buying an additional 278,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

ABCB stock opened at $46.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.85 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.49 and its 200 day moving average is $51.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.40.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $251.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.71 per share, with a total value of $116,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

