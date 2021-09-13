Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,038 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,346 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,212,000 after purchasing an additional 314,026 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,581,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,707,000 after purchasing an additional 22,989 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 13.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,671,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,708,000 after purchasing an additional 195,175 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 45.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,640,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,375,000 after purchasing an additional 515,212 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 798,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,517,000 after purchasing an additional 65,683 shares during the period. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WTFC stock opened at $73.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $37.28 and a 12 month high of $87.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.41.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $408.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 26.50%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WTFC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Truist Securities raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.56.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

