Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,856 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,971 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 184.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the first quarter worth $35,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in 3D Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in 3D Systems in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DDD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.37 per share, for a total transaction of $125,116.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 211,988 shares in the company, valued at $8,097,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $373,640. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DDD opened at $30.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -63.08 and a beta of 1.16. 3D Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.59 and its 200-day moving average is $28.16.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

