megaBONK (MBONK) Market Capitalization Tops $183,375.28

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 13th. One megaBONK coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0611 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, megaBONK has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. megaBONK has a market capitalization of $183,375.28 and $9,130.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get megaBONK alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00060827 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002788 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.13 or 0.00151873 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00013616 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00042988 BTC.

megaBONK Coin Profile

megaBONK is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Buying and Selling megaBONK

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire megaBONK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy megaBONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for megaBONK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for megaBONK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.