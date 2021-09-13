MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien’s (MKKGY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

MKKGY traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.98. 112,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,595. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.07. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 12 month low of $28.59 and a 12 month high of $49.08.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

