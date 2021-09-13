Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,811 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.8% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,469.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,465.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,329.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.47.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

