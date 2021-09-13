Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $300,000 Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 19,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 94.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 316,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,363,000 after buying an additional 153,766 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 11.5% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,184,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,781,000 after buying an additional 121,902 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter worth $1,814,000. Finally, B B H & B Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter worth $1,042,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

C opened at $69.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $141.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.89 and a 200 day moving average of $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Several research firms have weighed in on C. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.97.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

