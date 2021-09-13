Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $384,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 300.8% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWD opened at $160.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.72 and a 200-day moving average of $157.61. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $113.57 and a one year high of $164.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

