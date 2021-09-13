Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $569,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 49.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,565 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,391,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 136,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 15,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 261.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 75,410 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GDX opened at $31.50 on Monday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $30.64 and a one year high of $43.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

