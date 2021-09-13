Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $620,000 Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,337 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 420.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $142.68 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $108.30 and a one year high of $167.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

A number of brokerages have commented on QCOM. Cowen raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.81.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

