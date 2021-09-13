Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 21.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the second quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 18.6% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 344 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $204.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.72 and a 12 month high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LOW. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. OTR Global cut shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.26.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

