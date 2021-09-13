Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $250,000 Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $105.45 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $108.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.38.

