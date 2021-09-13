MFS Government Markets Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MGF)

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0271 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

NYSE:MGF opened at $4.42 on Monday. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $4.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.39.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

