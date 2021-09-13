MFS Government Markets Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MGF)

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0271 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.
NYSE:MGF opened at $4.42 on Monday. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $4.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.39.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust Company Profile
Featured Article: Call Option
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.