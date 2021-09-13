MFS Multimarket Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MMT)

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0416 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

NYSE MMT opened at $6.51 on Monday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.62 and a 1 year high of $6.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.37.

Get MFS Multimarket Income Trust alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 628,561 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.02% of MFS Multimarket Income Trust worth $3,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 10.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.