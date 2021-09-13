Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) EVP Kathleen T. Hogan Sells 20,000 Shares

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of Microsoft stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $296.99. 23,643,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,975,563. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.25 and a fifty-two week high of $305.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $290.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.41.
Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,844,964 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $906,528,000 after purchasing an additional 38,723 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its position in Microsoft by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 405,372 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,575,000 after purchasing an additional 58,323 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 25,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,989,868 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,656,091,000 after purchasing an additional 595,997 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,049 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,693 shares during the period. 69.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.12.
Microsoft Company Profile
Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.
