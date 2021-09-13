Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) EVP Kathleen T. Hogan Sells 20,000 Shares

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $296.99. 23,643,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,975,563. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.25 and a fifty-two week high of $305.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $290.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.41.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,844,964 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $906,528,000 after purchasing an additional 38,723 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its position in Microsoft by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 405,372 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,575,000 after purchasing an additional 58,323 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 25,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,989,868 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,656,091,000 after purchasing an additional 595,997 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,049 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,693 shares during the period. 69.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.12.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

