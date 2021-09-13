Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.650-$6.850 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.620-$1.740 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on MAA. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $170.93.

Shares of MAA traded up $0.62 on Monday, reaching $190.11. 322,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,319. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.09. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $110.53 and a 12 month high of $197.50.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 6.66%. Equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.76%.

In other news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $682,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,978 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $72,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

