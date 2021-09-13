Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Acquires 2,677 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $4,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 102.1% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, FMA Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. now owns 15,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter.

FTEC stock opened at $124.29 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.26. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $86.03 and a 52 week high of $127.05.

