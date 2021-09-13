Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,835,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,521,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,437 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,236,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,006,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,447 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,236,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,005,992,000 after acquiring an additional 778,677 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,463,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,530,000 after acquiring an additional 582,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,305,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,000,111,000 after acquiring an additional 208,556 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $160.12 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.61. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $113.57 and a 1-year high of $164.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

