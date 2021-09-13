Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in TrimTabs All Cap International Free Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAI)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in TrimTabs All Cap International Free Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 154,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,503,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TrimTabs All Cap International Free Cash-Flow ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrimTabs All Cap International Free Cash-Flow ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TrimTabs All Cap International Free Cash-Flow ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TrimTabs All Cap International Free Cash-Flow ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of TrimTabs All Cap International Free Cash-Flow ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $900,000.

Shares of BATS TTAI opened at $37.16 on Monday. TrimTabs All Cap International Free Cash-Flow ETF has a twelve month low of $24.76 and a twelve month high of $29.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.19.

