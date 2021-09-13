Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $6,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,006.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,501,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335,312 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,530,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,712 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,419,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,455,000 after purchasing an additional 814,445 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,058,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,657,000 after purchasing an additional 688,260 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,692,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,528,000 after purchasing an additional 607,038 shares during the period.

MBB opened at $108.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.50. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $107.91 and a 12-month high of $110.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

