Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Sells 10,218 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 146,353 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,218 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 119.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,173,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $822,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,811,593 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 536.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,841,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,896,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,263 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 604.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,092,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227,851 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 49,780.4% during the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,912,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902,870 shares during the period. 51.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on T shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.16.

NYSE T opened at $27.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $194.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.93 and its 200 day moving average is $29.25.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

