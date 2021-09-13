MiL.k 24 Hour Volume Hits $24.34 Million (MLK)

MiL.k (CURRENCY:MLK) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. During the last week, MiL.k has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. MiL.k has a market cap of $87.42 million and approximately $24.34 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MiL.k coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.12 or 0.00002514 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00081443 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.32 or 0.00122107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.87 or 0.00175057 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,496.54 or 1.00025366 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,165.83 or 0.07116576 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.35 or 0.00920202 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002948 BTC.

About MiL.k

MiL.k’s genesis date was February 20th, 2020. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 coins. The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io . MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog . MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it. There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users. “

MiL.k Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiL.k should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MiL.k using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

