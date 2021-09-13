MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Price Hits $3.25 on Exchanges

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $35.01 million and $361,635.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.25 or 0.00007303 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.39 or 0.00439102 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004877 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $502.44 or 0.01129171 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000063 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000216 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,773,926 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

