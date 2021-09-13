MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Shares Gap Down to $15.53

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.53, but opened at $6.50. MiMedx Group shares last traded at $7.09, with a volume of 69,654 shares traded.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on MiMedx Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $689.61 million, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.37.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $68.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.77 million. MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 1,262.51% and a negative net margin of 31.30%. On average, analysts predict that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MiMedx Group by 307.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,219,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445,310 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MiMedx Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,425,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,361,000 after purchasing an additional 303,824 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in MiMedx Group by 4,717.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,381,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,566 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in MiMedx Group by 1,208.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,881,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,478 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MiMedx Group by 100.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,854,000 after purchasing an additional 877,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

About MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG)

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

