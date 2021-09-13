Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 56.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000.

MRTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $205.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.25.

In related news, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $6,618,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,714 shares in the company, valued at $25,268,058.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRTX opened at $165.61 on Monday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $130.60 and a one year high of $249.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 1.37.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.83). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

