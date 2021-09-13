Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Price Tops $22.82 on Top Exchanges (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. In the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be purchased for approximately $22.82 or 0.00051132 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market capitalization of $27.89 million and approximately $70,192.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00078007 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.03 or 0.00125508 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $80.73 or 0.00180842 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,852.47 or 1.00478732 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,216.87 or 0.07206449 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.07 or 0.00898473 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,221,881 coins. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

