Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Price Target Cut to $32.00

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) had its price objective cut by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 71.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MIRM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mirum Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Shares of MIRM traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.69. The company had a trading volume of 839 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,341. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.24. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $26.31. The company has a market capitalization of $570.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.30.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($1.04). On average, research analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 10,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $180,288.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 99,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $1,570,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,289. Company insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIRM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,078,000 after buying an additional 205,950 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 661,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,439,000 after buying an additional 92,610 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after buying an additional 60,218 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $854,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7,247.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 44,502 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

