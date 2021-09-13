Missfresh (NYSE:MF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.14

Shares of Missfresh Limited (NYSE:MF) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.14 and last traded at $4.23, with a volume of 7468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.34.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Missfresh in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.59 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Missfresh in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.69.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Missfresh during the second quarter worth $260,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Missfresh during the second quarter worth $293,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Missfresh during the second quarter worth $346,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Missfresh during the second quarter worth $433,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Missfresh during the second quarter worth $779,000. 5.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks.

